How Polk County Jail is keeping as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As of Tuesday, 65 inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19. How is the jail keeping the rest of its inmates and staff safe amid the virus?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County has had the highest amount of positive COVID-19 of any county in Iowa, with 3,148 cases as of 5:30 Tuesday evening. The virus has even made its way into the Polk County Jail, as 65 inmates have now tested positive as well.

The Polk County Jail's inmate population is fluid, as inmates are transferred in and out sometimes several times a day. With new people coming in, and potentially bringing the virus with them, the jail has upped its safety measures a lot since the start of the pandemic.

According to Lt. Jeff Rullman of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, every inmate that is brought into the jail is asked a variety of medical questions and have their temperature taken upon entry. They are also given a mask when they enter, and are required to wear a mask throughout their time within the facility.