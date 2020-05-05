'That is just standard anytime a new test is introduced': State works to validate TestIowa equipment

Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported there was still a backlog of TestIowa samples needing to be tested.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa officials are still working to validate COVID-19 testing equipment used at TestIowa sites.

That is the $26 million coronavirus testing program launched in April.

"The TestIowa equipment is going through the exact same kind of validation that all of the other tests that are happening have done," said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Right now, samples taken at TestIowa locations are sent to the State Hygenic Lab.

There, they are processed twice.

Once through TestIowa equipment, once through equipment at the state lab that has already been validated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"That is just standard anytime a new test is introduced at a lab," Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, said.

Until officials sign off on the TestIowa equipment, the double-processing system will continue.

"Just like they validated the State Hygienic Lab through the CDC process, we'll use that same process to validate TestIowa," Reynolds said. "I have complete confidence in Dr. Pentella and the State Hygienic Lab to complete the process. They're not going to validate it until, as Sarah said, they're comfortable that it meets the criteria that it needs to meet."

Typically, results should be in from TestIowa locations in 72 hours. Monday, that wasn't the case.

"I know waiting for test results is difficult and I'm sorry for any concern that this may have caused you," Reynolds said. "I want to again, reassure Iowans that this is a short-term issue as we ramp up testing and processing and complete the TestIowa validation process."

Reynolds said the State Hygienic Lab should be through that backlog by the end of the day Monday.

She said the backup was due to the high number of tests conducted last week, including surveillance testing at long-term care facilities and the launch of TestIowa.

Monday, Local 5 had people call and write in saying they got tested at a TestIowa site April 25th and, as of Monday morning, were still awaiting test results.

During her daily briefing, Reynolds said only people tested at the end of last week should still be waiting for results.

"I am glad to report that many of you did receive your results over the weekend, but if you were tested later last week, yours may still be on the way," Reynolds said.

A third TestIowa site opened Monday in Sioux City.

The others are in Waterloo and Des Moines.