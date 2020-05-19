3 Des Moines firefighters in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Lt. Chris Clement says the department will continue its weekly deep cleaning and decontaminating all of their squads.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that three of its firefighters are in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Des Moines Fire Department did not disclose which fire stations the cases came from. These are the first cases among Des Moines firefighters

