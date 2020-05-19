3 Des Moines firefighters in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that three of its firefighters are in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Des Moines Fire Department did not disclose which fire stations the cases came from. These are the first cases among Des Moines firefighters
In response, Lt. Chris Clement says the department will continue its weekly deep cleaning and decontaminating all of their squads.
