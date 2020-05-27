Two Ankeny businesses temporarily closing due to an employee affected by COVID-19

According to Whiskey River's and Tasty Taco's Facebook pages, an employee contracted the virus.

ANKENY, Iowa — Two businesses in Ankeny have decided to close their doors this week after an employee at each location contracted the coronavirus.

Tasty Tacos in Ankeny and Whiskey River each posted on their Facebook pages explaining they would be closed for the week to allow time for extra cleaning. The posts also say that the employee is feeling well and was not at work at the time they were showing symptoms.

You can check out the Facebook posts below:

Local 5 spoke to the owner of Whiskey River, Nicki Romare, who said that it's been a whirlwind of navigating this new territory of an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

"It's a really crazy position to be put into as a business owner," said Romare. "It's not like we got a flow chart you do this. It really is a crazy responsibility for us. And we are taking it in strike and we are doing everything we should do an we are very sensitive to the virus."