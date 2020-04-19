Tyson Foods' Perry location to close Monday for deep cleaning

Tyson announced they'd ceasing operations at their Perry plant for one day to deep clean the facility to stay ahead of the coronavirus.

PERRY, Iowa — The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Perry will shut down operations for one day to deep clean the facility, Tyson Foods announced Sunday.

In a statement from Tyson to Local 5, a spokesperson says the temporary shut-down is an added precaution on top of the measures already being taken to help stay ahead of the coronavirus.

"Our workforce safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced," the Tyson spokesperson said.

Those efforts include checking workers' temperatures upon arrival, mandating and providing face masks and initiating additional cleaning. They also say they've implemented social distancing measures such as installing workstation dividers and making more break room space.