University of Iowa experts said widespread use of face masks could have slowed COVID-19 case growth in state

The University of Iowa College of Public Health COVID-19 Response Group put out the white paper.

IOWA, USA — As restrictions continue to loosen, a group of experts at the University of Iowa said measures in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19 have worked, but believe widespread adoption of face shields would have helped slow the incidence of COVID-19.

In a white paper Local 5 received Wednesday, the experts noted that joint testing and contact tracing capacity to safely reopen society requires considerable financial and human resources.

The white paper provides numerous graphs, highlighting the "estimated epidemic trajectories" for both reported and non-reported cases in the first 35 days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The researchers noted had universal face shields accompanied enaction of social distancing measures, "a steady decrease in incidence would have materialized."