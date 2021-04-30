Iowa Cubs and Hy-Vee to offer free vaccines at Principal Park

The clinics, which will be free for ticket holders, will start an hour before the first pitch

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced Friday it has teamed up with the Iowa Cubs for a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at upcoming games at Principal Park. The clinics, which will be free for ticket holders, will begin one hour before the first pitch.

The initial clinic will be Tuesday when the Cubs open their season against Indianapolis. People will be able to choose between the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer shot will be available for anyone 16 years of age and older and requires two doses. The J&J vaccine is available for people 18 years and older, and it requires just one dose.

People who receive the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second dose of the vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy three weeks after their first dose.

Hy-Vee has recommended but not required that vaccine recipients bring their insurance, their Medicare Part B red, white and blue card if necessary and a photo ID.