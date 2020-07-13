Do you really need to wear a face mask when it's hot outside?

Using a face covering is very important during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it can be uncomfortable in hot weather.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More Americans die from heat exhaustion or heat stroke each year compared to any other weather-related illness or injury.

Even in Iowa, hundreds of people visit the emergency room every summer after battling the extreme heat, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Now that we're supposed to war a mask to protect ourselves and others during the coronavirus pandemic, how do you deal with face coverings in the hot temperatures?

It is important to recognize that wearing a mask is very important. It is one of the primary methods to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Josh Johnson, the nurse manager for UnityPoint's Methodist West Emergency Department, says it is not necessary to wear a mask when you're outdoors and able to practice social distancing.

In crowded outdoor spaces, though, you do need a mask.

Examples of these areas are zoos, theme parks, farmers' markets, and other community activities.

Finding harmony between the masks and the heat can be a difficult task, and wearing a mask for too long without a break can make you more susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Your best bet is to take regular breaks from wearing the masks while doing so safely.

"Find a place that is safe to sit down and just distance from others- to take that mask off and just take a break," Johnson said.

Working outside? Take special care to avoid #heat illness. pic.twitter.com/rARGP0mTrX — IDPH - Public Health (@IAPublicHealth) July 6, 2020

Finally, be sure to properly hydrate with plenty of water, and avoid too much exposure in direct sunlight.

Heat safety tips may seem obvious, but they are worth reviewing as Iowa approaches another stretch of hot weather.