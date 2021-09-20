Drake University, Broadlawns Medical Center to open new clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa —
Drake University and Broadlawns Medical Center announced plans Monday to build a new medical clinic at 29th Street and University Avenue.
Officials say it will be open to the general public and accessible to both Drake students and employees.
"Broadlawns is very pleased to expand our services with the new clinic within the core of Des Moines," said Broadlawns Medical Center Interim CEO Karl Vilums. "We are proud to be part of the revitalization efforts that are underway here along University Avenue and we look forward to having the opportunity to serve the residents of the Drake Neighborhood as well as the Drake students and staff."
Construction is set to begin in May 2022 and officials hope to have it completed by August 2023.
