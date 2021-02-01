Over-indulge in New Year celebrations? This business can boost you back up

Iowa IV specializes in hydration therapy that's delivered through an IV full of nutrients and fluids.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many rang in the New Year from their couches this year, but that doesn't mean they didn't go all out.

For those that may have drunk a little too much, there's a solution to help that hangover: Iowa IV.

Iowa IV specializes in a fluid IV treatment that hydrates patients. All it takes is an IV prick and about 45 minutes of your time.

Just with any health and wellness location in the age of COVID-19, your safety is top of mind at Iowa IV.

"We've got all COVID precautions in place to keep our staff and guests healthy and safe,"said Iowa IV owner Kari Newman. "But I would say that the big difference between last year and this year is just thehealth and wellness awareness."

Newman's team was busier than usual New Years Day with a booked schedule.