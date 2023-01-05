MercyOne describes 'micraculous', life-changing stroke treatment procedure

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Doctors and staff with MercyOne's Stroke Team want to raise awareness for the level of care Iowans can receive at their center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, MercyOne was recognized as an advanced Thrombectomy-capable Stroke Center.

"It's actually, in some regards, miraculous what we're able to do for patients," said Stroke Team Coordinator Terri Hamm. "When I say it's an amazing gift for those patients, I can't overstate that enough."

Hamm is talking about the thrombectomy surgery.

In certain severe strokes, a catheter can be inserted in either the neck up or up into the brain to suction out the clot or plaque that's caused the stroke.



"So if we can urgently remove that obstruction and restore blood flow, we will oftentimes see people go right back to their normal selves almost immediately," said MercyOne Stroke Director Dr. Keith Kohout.

Doctors say this can reverse damage like aphasia or a patient's inability to swallow or move a side of their body. The moment when loved ones see this transition is a special one for the medical team.



"When they see them back after that procedure, and they're back talking to them or moving the side of their body it's hard to put into words," Kohout said. "What you see on that family member's face is just relief, appreciation."

That's why the stroke team says receiving this designation was important. MercyOne wants Iowans to be aware that they and the University of Iowa are one of two places they can receive this high level of stroke care.



"In a state like ours, where there's only a few centers that do this, knowing where those are recognizing what the signs of stroke are, and getting here as soon as possible," Kohout said.