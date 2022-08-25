Dedicated monkeypox center opens in Iowa

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services created a call center to help with questions surrounding monkeypox.

IOWA, USA — With monkeypox cases continuing to rise, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has created a call center to help answer people's questions.

Sarah Ekstrand, the public information officer for IDHH, said the center went live on August 17.

Between opening day to August 24, the center received a combination of 13 emails and calls.

Ekstrand noted the majority of people contacting them were requesting information on testing, vaccine eligibility and the location of vaccine sites.

The state has allocated 2,441 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. As of Monday, August 24, 1,681 doses were administered.

There are 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Iowa according to the CDC.

The strategy for giving out vaccines for the virus in the state is giving it out to those who have been exposed or those in the highest risk category.

This includes men who are gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men. However, anyone can get the virus.