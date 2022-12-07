Missing 11-year-old has been found, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: She was found as of 10:18 p.m. June 12, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
An 11-year-old girl is missing from Des Moines.
Police said they needed help locating Kloe Sharpe, who was reported missing at 2 p.m. Tuesday after "voluntarily" leaving her home.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white Nike shoes, jeans and was carrying a blue Nike bag. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 115 lbs.
If you have any information regarding her location or believe that you've seen her, police ask that you call 911.
