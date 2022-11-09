First responders host memorial climb to honor those who died on 9/11

Participants made six trips to the top of the Verbio Nevada Biorefinery to match the 110 flights of stairs inside the World Trade Center.

NEVADA, Iowa — It's been just over two decades since American life changed in what seemed like the blink of an eye. But for some, it still feels like yesterday.

"I can still picture that day, turning on the radio on my way to work, and just hearing the talk shows talk about the tragedy that was unfolding across the East Coast," said Col. Thomas Stauffer of the U.S. Air Force.

Among the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11, 415 were emergency workers—men and women who died while they tried to help people still trapped inside the World Trade Center.

"I seem to have pictures of firefighters from the backside, and that reminds me that in this country, it's great that we still have people that are willing to run towards danger when a lot of people would be running away," said Ray Reynolds, Chief of Nevada Fire & EMS.

But no one was running away on this year's anniversary. First responders from across central Iowa gathered at the Verbio Nevada Biorefinery plant for the 4th annual memorial climb to remember the lives lost.

The plant's main tower is the tallest building in all of Story County, and it still took six trips up the stairs to match the height of the World Trade Center.

Many even made the trip with all their gear, all while listening to preserved scanner audio from the day of the tragedy. The faces of the fallen first responders were also displayed on the walls of the climb.

"I know a few firefighters in there," Reynolds said. "I know folks that have gone from firefighter to Captain overnight. I can't imagine losing that many firefighters in my department."

The weight of that loss still remains heavy for firefighters today. But service members are holding onto their sacrifice and using it as motivation to keep up the good fight.

"It's really important that we remember and take time to appreciate all those who put their needs second and put the needs of the community first, as they go into danger, while others are running away from it," Stauffer said.