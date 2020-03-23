Agency says battery manufacturer cited for safety violations

Safety inspectors said company officials exposed employees to a "potential racking system collapse" and to other various hazards.

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities say a battery manufacturer in eastern Iowa has been fined $42,000 for workplace safety violations.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Exide Technologies was cited for five different violations and originally faced a penalty of more than $70,000.

The Manchester-based business later reached a settlement with the department to pay $42,000. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.