Agency says battery manufacturer cited for safety violations

Safety inspectors said company officials exposed employees to a "potential racking system collapse" and to other various hazards.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities say a battery manufacturer in eastern Iowa has been fined $42,000 for workplace safety violations. 

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Exide Technologies was cited for five different violations and originally faced a penalty of more than $70,000. 

The Manchester-based business later reached a settlement with the department to pay $42,000. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment.  

The Telegraph Herald reports that safety inspectors said company officials exposed employees to a “potential racking system collapse,” exposed two employees to “airborne contaminants” and exposed employees to various hazards.

