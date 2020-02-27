The Animal Rescue League of Iowa medically cleared Dawn the cat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cat that was found badly burned in Des Moines earlier this year is making remarkable progress.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Dawn the cat was cleared by its medical team, and has gone home to a foster home.

Dawn was found in the 1500 block of NE 53rd Avenue behind a Department of Transportation building on Jan. 25, according to the ARL.

The group posted some of the playful photos of Dawn to Facebook.

Animal Rescue League of Iowa DAWN UPDATE: Exciting news! Our burn kitty Dawn was cleared by our medical team to go to a foster home a couple of days ago, and her foster family reports that she is doing very well! They sent us an...

Dawn's new foster family said she's settled into her new home, and loves being petted and being near them.