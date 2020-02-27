DES MOINES, Iowa — A cat that was found badly burned in Des Moines earlier this year is making remarkable progress.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Dawn the cat was cleared by its medical team, and has gone home to a foster home.
Dawn was found in the 1500 block of NE 53rd Avenue behind a Department of Transportation building on Jan. 25, according to the ARL.
The group posted some of the playful photos of Dawn to Facebook.
Dawn's new foster family said she's settled into her new home, and loves being petted and being near them.
Additionally, the ARL says Dawn is eating well, is very talkative and started playing with toys.