Residents displaced after fire at Creston apartment complex

CRESTON, Iowa — Residents living at a Creston apartment complex have to find a place to stay after a fire started Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the area of 122 Manor Dr. Friday to a report of a fire.

According to witnesses across the street from the complex, flames could be seen and smoke was coming out of the building.

Creston Fire Department leaders told Local 5 they believe the fire started from an individual who was smoking and using an oxygen tank.

One of the residents in the apartment complex jumped from the second story after the fire started.

Three people were airlifted to Des Moines, one with a broken ankle, according to fire crews on the scene.