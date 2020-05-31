Curfew issued for Polk County

The curfew is an effort by the County to prevent the vandalism the downtown area has seen the last two nights from happening again.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mandatory stay-at-home curfew has been issued for Polk County, effective 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The curfew is an effort by the County to prevent the vandalism the downtown area has seen the last two nights from happening again.

“It is heartbreaking to watch as some businesses started responsibly opening their doors to face this backlash of unrest," Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Matt McCoy said. "For this reason, Polk County has no other choice but to make this difficult decision.”

The curfew is supported by community leaders, Des Moines Police and by Gov. Kim Reynolds.