DoorDash delivery turns robbery in downtown Des Moines

This driver has a message he wants everyone to hear about being aware of your surroundings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the pandemic continues more people are using food delivery services.

One Door Dash employee was surprised when his delivery turned into a robbery.

“Two kids approached me on my passenger window and asked me for a cigarette," said Michael Robinson. “I rolled down my window and they grabbed my gun.”

Robinson said he takes off his gun before entering restaurants while on the clock for Door Dash.

The incident happened right outside of Buzzard Billy's in downtown Des Moines.

Robinson told Local 5 he got his permit to carry because of his job.

“I travel more than 250 miles a day. That’s my job and I’m all over this city," explained Robinson. "I see a lot of things on the streets and in neighborhoods. You’d be surprised at what all these delivery drivers see.”

There are security cameras outside of Buzzard Billy's, but Robinson said the restaurant told him they didn't think it had a clear view of where his car was.

Now, he wants everyone to know that you shouldn't roll down your windows for strangers.