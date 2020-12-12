Employers weigh options for vaccine mandate

Employers are now starting consider whether or not they will require their employees to get the new vaccine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employers in Iowa and across the country are beginning to consider whether or not to require their employees get the new COVID-19 vaccine. The question doesn't have an easy answer, according to legal experts, and it's not without opposition.

"This is a new sort of world for us," said Brent Hinders, an employment law attorney in Des Moines.

While requiring vaccinations is nothing new, it's traditionally been limited to areas like health care and education. The ongoing pandemic could mean business may need to consider it.

"I think it’s a very different thing when you start bringing in, not just employees, but...people into restaurants and bars, people into different shopping centers, " Hinders said.

But can employers require it? According to Hinders, in certain circumstances, they can. He also said there are possible medical and religious exceptions to consider.

"So the big question for them is what steps can we take both to keep everyone safe and to also allow for that autonomy that allowed for employees under the law," Hinders said.

Opponents to vaccine mandates are speaking out.

"I think there's a lot of anxiousness because so much is uncertain," said Katie Adrian, a representative for Informed Choice Iowa.