Reynolds going back to work at the Capitol; COVID-19 briefings will be Tuesdays, Thursdays

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a few changes in her day-to-day operations starting next week, including going back to work in the Capitol Building.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Changes are coming for Gov. Reynolds as the coronavirus pandemic continues on, she announced Friday.

For the last 80 days, Reynolds' team has been working from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Starting next week, the governor will be back to work in the Capitol Building, and her daily conferences will be no more. Instead, Reynolds said she will give updates on Iowa's response on only Tuesdays and Thursdays.

She praised Iowa PBS for partnering with her during her press conferences.

"I want to thank, Iowa PBS, again, for being a tremendous partner throughout this time. You've made it possible for me to speak directly to Iowans, every day, regarding COVID-19, and it's made it possible for media outlets across the state to broadcast important information about our COVID-19 responses," she said.

Iowa PBS will continue to provide coverage of her conferences through the legislative session.

"I'm eager to get things back to normal, but I'm committed to taking a measured approach, practicing personal responsibility and doing my part to protect not only myself my family but our fellow Iowans," Reynolds said.