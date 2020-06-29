Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee

Officials are searching for 25 year-old Jacob Andrew Rauscher.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in locating 25 year-old Jacob Andrew Rauscher after he failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility as required on Friday night.

Rauscher is convicted of kidnapping 3rd degree in Wapello County. He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, and 169 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 15, 2020.

Anyone with information on Rauscher's whereabouts should contact local police.