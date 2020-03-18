Iowa priest suspended amid inquiry into sex misconduct claim

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A Roman Catholic college in Iowa has suspended a longtime priest and faculty member after church officials received an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to the 1990s.
St. Ambrose University in Davenport said that it was recently made aware of the complaint against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant and is taking the report seriously. The school said the suspension would last until the outcome of an investigation by the Diocese of Des Moines, which ordained Grant as a priest in 1984.
The Diocese of Davenport also said that Grant would also be temporarily removed as the sacramental minister at St. Andrew Church in Blue Grass.