Iowans are getting Christmas celebrations started in a year when they're needed most

Sticking with holiday traditions, families hunt for their Christmas trees at Walnut Ridge Christmas Tree Farm in Indianola.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The holidays are especially important for many this year after the coronavirus pandemic changed so many aspects of our lives.

Traditions are one way to bring a little normalcy to a year which has been anything but normal. For Doug Applegate that means finding the best, live Christmas Tree. "It's really a tradition. I appreciate it just because as our kids get older, I know, years to come they're gonna be off doing their own thing making their own traditions," said Applegate.

The tree farm is also a tradition for the Clark family. "It's a nice day to be out. We've been coming here for about six years to get our tree," said Shanna Clark. "That's our Christmas tradition. You cut down a tree and we get Mexican food."

COVID isn't putting a damper on these traditions. Willow Applegate said, "[e]specially with COVID this year, I think it means a lot since we still get to go out and do this. Obviously there's different requirements nowadays, but I think that we're still getting that community and family time so I think that means a lot too."