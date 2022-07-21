Law Museum of Iowa hopes to educate public on legal history

The museum is inside the Law Group of Iowa Office, and is free for the public to check out.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A brand new museum just opened in Windsor Heights, and the owner says its one of only two in the country.

The Law Museum of Iowa is located inside the Law Group of Iowa at 7900 Hickman Road in Windsor Heights. Chris Johnston, an attorney with the office and the creator of the museum, said he hopes the space becomes an educational space for the community.

"I wanted to create really a community resource," Johnston said. "...And so I combined the law with this community involvement sort of angle and developed the museum."

The museum features a small courtroom where visitors can stand on the witness stand or sit in the judge's seat. It also features exhibits such as Justice Around the World, Campaigns: Then and Now, Iowa Law, Law in Advertising, Polk County Courthouse and more.

"Have a seat in a jury chair," Johnston said. "And have a seat where the judge is, where the witness might be, to get comfortable. So it's not such a strange experience for people to somewhat normalize lawyers and judges and courtrooms."

While the museum will do its best to accommodate walk-ins, it asks people call ahead to ensure a time.