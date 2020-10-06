Black Lives Matter protesters rally at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Lives Matter protesters rallied inside the Iowa Capitol building, shouting “I can’t breath” and "Justice now” in an effort to convince lawmakers and the governor to take action on issues of racial inequality.
A group of about two dozen protesters on Wednesday peacefully but loudly gathered in the public space between the main entrances of the House and Senate. Sen. Brad Zaun, a Des Moines Republican, met with the group’s leader and promised to work on issues the group raised.
Protesters also banged on the office door of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and asked for a meeting.
They were disappointed when they were told by staffers to schedule a meeting.
"The people who are supposed to be representing us are not representing us. We are telling you what we want and you guys are running away from us and you all are not supposed to be running away from us," said Alexis Haley, a Drake University senior. "And that's the problem with y'all. Y'all are not supposed to be cowards."
