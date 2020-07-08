Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

The court agreed with a lower ruling saying that the case was speculative because the individuals in question had not yet been denied coverage.

IOWA, USA — An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

The Iowa Court of Appeals posted its ruling Wednesday. It agreed with a lower court finding that the legal challenge was speculative because the two transgender residents who sued hadn't yet been denied Medicaid coverage for surgeries.

The lawsuit claimed the law violated the inalienable rights to liberty, safety and happiness and equal protection sections of the Iowa Constitution.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says it's reviewing the ruling.

