Proposed bill could change Iowa caucus procedures | Here's what legislators are saying

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa caucuses have been through a whirlwind of proposed changes recently, but a new bill from the Iowa legislature could potentially prevent some of them from taking shape.

In their bid to keep the caucuses first-in-the-nation status, Iowa Democrats have proposed a format that allowed for a vote-by-mail process. But House Study Bill 245 would remove that option by requiring in-person participation for any caucusing.

"The whole purpose of a caucus is to have a closed door meeting to to conduct the party business, and I think having a vote by mail process is going to destroy the entire purpose of the caucus to begin with," said Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton.

However, critics of the legislation argued that requiring in-person attendance for participation makes the caucuses too difficult for some Iowans to participate in.

"People that work nights don't have the opportunity. People that maybe have children that they can't bring, they don't have a babysitter. And people with disabilities, it's harder for them to participate," said Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty.

But just removing the vote-by-mail option isn't the only thing the bill changes. It also requires caucus participants to have registered with their chosen party 70 days beforehand.

"People switch parties to caucus or primary all the time, and I sure don't know a problem that it has caused," Nielsen said.

Other Republicans, however, argue that drastic changes to the caucus structure will cause the loss of their first-in-the-nation status.

"Everyone that I've had conversations with on both sides of the aisle nationally and locally, say that when you do vote by mail, then it's a primary. New Hampshire is obligated by law, to jump us if we do this," said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

The bill was moved forward from the Ways and Means subcommittee; Kaufmann said that it will be considered by the full Ways and Means Committee on April 13.