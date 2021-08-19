Gaetz, Greene hold 'Put America First' rally in Des Moines

The controversial U.S. representatives both made baseless claims that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two of perhaps the most controversial U.S. representatives in the country stopped in Des Moines Thursday to host a rally for fellow supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida hosted a "Put America First" rally at the Iowa Events Center.

The rally was a celebration of far-right conservative ideologies that both Greene and Gaetz have publicly embraced. A little over 100 people showed up to hear them speak.

The pair urged those at the rally to speak to their Iowa congressional leaders to vote against President Joe Biden's policies, adding that vaccines should remain a choice.

While Greene and Gaetz don't directly represent Iowans, they appealed to the conservative audience by saying "we work for you."

RIGHT NOW: A little more than 100 people have come to see Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, at the #AmericaFirst rally at the Iowa Events Center. Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/mlbeKjXA7m — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) August 19, 2021

"I'm no different than you. Because when you see me in Washington— it's you in Washington," Greene said. "But you see, there's a civil war going on in the GOP. and I'm going to talk about that tonight. because Donald Trump is my favorite president."

"We remember when Trump was president," Gaetz said. "And we were unapologetic."

Both of the representatives made claims that Trump won the 2020 election despite the fact those claims are baseless.

As more trickle in, rally-goers cheer for a right-leaning outlet in the press area, and call another local TV affiliate “fake news” pic.twitter.com/2fFAZfvZAT — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) August 20, 2021

Their ardent support for Trump, and some of their extreme views, has led a lot of Republican officials to distance themselves from Greene and Gaetz. Usually, at these rallies, local elected officials of are likely to make appearances. However, Governor Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, and others were notably absent.

“Donald Trump is my favorite President, and he won the election,” says Rep. @mtgreenee. Rep. Greene has remained an avid supporter of President Trump, doubling down after the US Capitol insurrection. Tonight, she adds there is a “civil war” going on in the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/CfnkaM6SGc — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) August 20, 2021

Kaufmann told Local 5 this rally was not an Iowa GOP sanctioned event.

"Any person wants to come to Iowa and take to people, they can come to Iowa and talk to people," Kaufmann said. "If they want to say something good about our state, they can say something good about our state. I don't know what these two are doing here."

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released the following statement in response to Greene and Gaetz being in Iowa:

"I’m absolutely disgusted to hear that the Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made numerous racist and homophobic statements, will be in Iowa today, and we have heard NOTHING from our Republican colleagues to denounce her hateful views.

Their silence speaks volumes and indicates to me that they would rather appeal to prejudice within her own party than stand up for communities of color in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds, Senate Leader Jack Whitver, Speaker Pat Grassley, Congresswomen Ashley Hinson, Marinette Miller-Meeks, Congressman Randy Feenstra and Senator Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley - are cowardly. We will not forget their actions.”

Before departing the stage, Green and Gaetz said Iowa will be seeing "a lot more of us!"