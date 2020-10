President Donald Trump will be in Des Moines Wednesday to deliver remarks. This comes just over a week since he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trump campaign says the rally will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport. The event opens to the public at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved by clicking/tapping this link.