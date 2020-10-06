Analyzing racial equality in Des Moines city elections

How racially and ethnically diverse is Des Moines leadership?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Demonstrations across the country and here in Des Moines have included a main, underlying message: the need for equality, primarily for the black community.

During one of the recent protests that ended at the Iowa State Capitol, a local reverend had this message for the young, Africna American youth of Des Moines.

"I just hope all you kids understand we want you to use your voice," Rev. Al Womble said. "We want some of you who are 18 or older to run for office, to vote, to be leaders in this community."

Lets take a look at the current demographics that make up the State of Iowa.

According to the latest census data, the state is 91% white and 4% black.

In the City of Des Moines with a more urban, diverse setting, 75% of people are white and 11% are black.

No people of color, however, currently make up the Des Moines City Council.

In recent elections, very few non-white candidates have formally run.

Mayor Frank Cownie has been challenged once since 2007 by someone who wasn't white: Anthony Taylor in 2015.

2019 saw the most diverse field for candidates

Jacquie Easley, an African American woman, ran for one of the at-large seats, losing to Carl Voss.

In Ward 4, Chelsea Chism-Vargas who is Latino, and Toya Johnson who is black, both lost to Joe Gatto.

This has renewed the urge to have more diverse members from the community get involved in local politics.

"There's so many really great kids out there and I've talked to them and they're smart, they're talented, they're educated and they have a sense of what they want from this whole thing," Rev. Womble said.