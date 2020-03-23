Local restaurants taking extra precautions to stay clean and sanitized

During the COVID-19 outbreak, restaurants have to go above and beyond their normal cleaning routine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Restaurants are also practicing health safety when handling your food.

Local 5's Matt McCullock spoke with restaurant workers in Des Moines on how they're handling the situation.

These precautions are 100 percent necessary when it comes to making sure the food you decide to order out isn't going to get you sick.

For Centro, they spent the better part of two days completely sanitizing their kitchen before opening their doors.

"It's a big hit, you know? We're usually packed every night," Executive Chef Jonathan Baker said.

Centro in downtown Des Moines is like every other local eatery. Trying to navigate through these difficult times of empty seats, condensed menus and limited hours.

"It's kind of a weird speed-bump that we have to deal with right now," Baker said.

The restaurant is back open for take out only after closing over the weekend to devise a plan.

"We were just trying to figure out how we were going to go about it. We got a little push here but I've heard that dinner is a lot more profitable," Baker said.

This will be the daily routine for the kitchen at Centro.

If any employee begins to feel ill, "oh they're staying home. they're not walking in the building I'll tell you that!" Baker said. "As long as we keep getting orders we want to keep staying open for people. That's what we're here for."