Meet the financial expert who says you can get paid for answering robocalls

Doc Compton has been teaching consumers for a while how to make money from the annoying calls

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Every month, millions of Americans get robocalls, some of us every single day. One consumer credit expert in Texas has created a system for you to make money off of robocalls you receive.

Doc Compton created Turning Robocalls into Cash about two years ago, and he's been helping consumers ever since turn annoying phone calls into real money. Compton said because Congress passed a law that restricts the making of telemarketing calls and the use of automatic telephone dialing systems and artificial or prerecorded voice messages, his system has been earning Americans thousands and thousands of dollars.

“It makes it completely illegal for these guys to call without your express prior written consent, with an automated dialer to your cell phone,” said Compton.

For about $50, Compton's step-by-step instructions will guide you on how to use the law to make the bad guys on the other line pay up. He said the program doesn't work on every robocall, though.

"Most of the calls that come from overseas people trying to lower your credit card interest rates, always a scam, never going to be able to do anything with it because it's usually coming from somewhere like India or Pakistan somewhere like that," said Compton. "Anybody who is telling you that your social security card has been suspended, the IRS, the IRS doesn't copy the kinds of calls that it works best."

The TCPA allows a four-year statute of limitations for calls, texts, and faxes.