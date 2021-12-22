Missing Child: Police say 12-year-old boy was last seen Wednesday evening

Ankeny Police need your help in finding 12-year-old Anthony Hopper.

Officers with the Ankeny Police Department are searching for a 12-year-old boy named Anthony Hopper.

A release from the department said Hopper was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday night when he left home without permission.

Officers want you to lookout for the boy if you live around NW 14th and Beechwood in Ankeny.

Hopper is described as 4'11", weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright pink sweatshirt with the words "Make it or Break it Club" on the back, grey sweatpants with black stripes down the side, and white Nike Shoes with smiley faces in the Nike symbol. He was seen carrying a black Batman backpack.