1st ‘probable’ case of monkeypox reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported the patient was likely infected while traveling internationally.

IOWA, USA — A probable case of monkeypox has been identified in North Central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night.

This is the first reported case in the state. More than 5,700 cases of the virus have been reported internationally, 460 of which are in the U.S.

The adult patient was likely infected while traveling internationally. Testing was conducted by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville.

The patient is currently isolating and receiving outpatient care.

HHS staff and local public health officials are conducting contact tracing procedures to identify anyone "who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious".

People with direct close contact are asked to watch for symptoms of illness and will be offered a vaccine series that can prevent the patient from developing severe illness or developing symptoms at all.

Monkeypox is not easily spread between people without close contact, so risk to the general public is low.

If you have a rash that looks like monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider.

Here’s who health officials believe may be at a higher risk of monkeypox:

Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox. Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application or social event Traveled outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing.