People impacted by the derecho or the power outages that followed in Boone, Jasper, Polk, Poweshiek and Story Counties can get D-SNAP benefits if eligible.

DES MOINES, Iowa — You have to sign up for d-snap in person and you need to bring an id with you.

To be eligible you need to have been impacted by the derecho or the power outages that followed, live in Boone, Jasper, Polk, Poweshiek or Story county, and meet the income eligibility guidelines.