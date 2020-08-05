Osceola business gets creative, creates thousands of masks

When the going got tough, one Osceola-based hunting manufacturer decided to shift their focus.

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Boyt Harness Co. in Osceola ordinarily specializes in hunting equipment and other things for the outdoors. But after the coronavirus forced them to shut down business, they turned to something else entirely: face masks.

Over the last six weeks, Boyt Harness has produced over 30,000 masks to go out all across the country. Tony Caliguri, the company's president says things around the office had to get interesting in order to make that happen.

"We're moving sewing machines that haven't been used in years into various parts of our offices," Caligury said. "One second you'd walk by and everything was normal, and then the next there would be a sewing machine. A sales rep would be making their regular calls with one hand and sewing with the other."

Caliguri says he's loved to see his employees' responses.

"I guess it's one of the silver linings that have come out of this; to see people really jump on board."

The manufacturer has stopped making masks now that the supply has caught up with the demand, and says they're hoping to get back to their regular business soon.