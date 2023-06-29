Newton prepares for first RAGBRAI in town in over five years

For the first time since 2018, the RAGBRAI race is returning to Newton, and businesses are preparing for an influx of people.

NEWTON, Iowa — Businesses in Newton are preparing for tens of thousands of bikers participating in RAGBRAI to ride through their town next month for the first time since 2018.

Cycling has grown in popularity in Newton and business owners are getting excited.



"It's like gettin' the golden ticket," said Joe Urias, owner of Mojo Cycling.

Mojo Cycling is the only bike shop in Newton, so he knows his business will be a hot spot for riders to come by and get their bikes repaired.

"I've got some people to help me that day to fix bikes," he explained.

Newton has been a part of RAGBRAI only four times now in the ride's 50 year history.

And on July 27, First Avenue will be closed for the ride.

But Scott Creech and the rest of his staff at Domino's Pizza will be able to watch the bikers roll on by.

"It's neat to see all the characters driving through town," Creech said. "It's neat to see just a great influx of people coming into Newton."

Creech told Local 5 that in the past two RAGBRAIs, he's put in full 24-hour workdays at his business.

But he said he won't have to do that this year thanks to his number of employees.

Cara Muta and her father-in-law Phil, of PJ's Deli, are another couple of RAGBRAI veterans in Newton.

"We're a little more prepared, and we had all hands on deck," Cara said. "Everybody's excited and ready to go."

Cara and Phil have been in town for the last two Newton RAGBRAIs in 2006, and in 2018.

They've made some memories together in the process, like meeting former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong.