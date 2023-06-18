x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Possible human remains discovered in Des Moines River sandbar, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a possible human skull was discovered by campers at a sandbar in Yellow Banks Park on Friday, June 16.
Credit: KARE

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a possible human skull near the banks of the Des Moines River. 

According to the sheriff's office press release, campers found the possible human remains in a sandbar near the boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No other human remains were found in the area, and officials are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to examine the skull and confirm its legitimacy.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.  

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. 

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 'I Am Enough' program

Before You Leave, Check This Out