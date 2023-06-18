Possible human remains discovered in Des Moines River sandbar, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a possible human skull was discovered by campers at a sandbar in Yellow Banks Park on Friday, June 16.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a possible human skull near the banks of the Des Moines River.

According to the sheriff's office press release, campers found the possible human remains in a sandbar near the boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No other human remains were found in the area, and officials are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to examine the skull and confirm its legitimacy.