DES MOINES, Iowa — A man cleaning his gun Saturday afternoon accidentally shot his neighbor, according to Des Moines Police.

It happened in the 5600 block of Northwest Drive. That's just across the street from Glendale Cemetery.

Police say the discharge appears to be accidental and the gunshot wound appears to be non-life-threatening.