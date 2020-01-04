Polk County reports first COVID-19 death, 52 more Iowans test positive

The Iowa Dept. of Public Health said 549 Iowans have tested positive while 7,304 have tested negative.

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Iowans and now over 500 people are living with the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The two additional deaths means nine Iowans have died from COVID-19 complications.

Both of the deaths are elderly Iowans (81+). One is from Polk County and the other is from Washington County.

An additional 52 Iowans tested positive for the coronavirus, and there are now 549 positive cases in the state. Negative tests are also climbing, totaling to 7,304 as of Wednesday.

The new positive cases are residents of the following counties; their ages are also included:

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

More details can be found on the IDPH's coronavirus website.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Local 5 will be on-air, online and on Facebook with coverage.