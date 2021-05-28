DCI, Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office searching for 'missing and endangered' 10-year-old Montezuma boy

Xavior Harrelson was last seen Thursday, according to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma.

Harrelson was seen Thursday wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to DCI.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse are working to find Harrelson, who is considered "missing and endangered."

If you know where he may be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.