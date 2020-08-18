President Trump arrives in Cedar Rapids for derecho damage briefing

Trump is expected to arrive in Iowa at 10:55 a.m., and is scheduled to depart at 12:15 p.m.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump will be in Iowa late Tuesday morning to participate in an Iowa Disaster Recovery Briefing following last week's powerful derecho.

The storm wrecked many parts of the state, with winds reaching 110+ miles per hour in cities like Midway and Atkins.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. He will then participate in a recovery briefing at 11:15 a.m.

Trump will depart for Arizona at 12:15 p.m. following the briefing.

The president approved a major disaster declaration for Iowa on Monday. Funding is available for state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

While immediate funding was not provided for individuals, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley said in statements they believe it will come soon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) website doesn't say how much financial assistance will be provided to the state.

