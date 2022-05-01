Rural Iowa transit agency rides through pandemic road blocks

The Southern Iowa Trolley faced lower ridership and equipment delays, but now, the agency is bouncing back.

CRESTON, Iowa — Public transportation is an essential service for many rural Iowans.

Creston resident Dr. Jesse Bolinger has been using the Southern Iowa Trolley for 20 years.

"I use the trolley system on a near-daily basis," said Bolinger, who is president of Bolinger Solutions. "I couldn't do what I do without the trolley."

Fellow resident Nancy Redding uses the trolley to get to both work and run her weekly errands.

"Fridays is the day I go to Fareway, and to Walmart and to Hy-Vee," she said.

The Southern Iowa Trolley is a public transit network serving seven counties and works as an on-demand rideshare. Like many things, the agency hasn't been immune to the pandemic.

"Our ridership...in 2019...was around 130,000, in all seven counties. In 2021, it was roughly 90 [thousand]," said Leesa Lester, transit director for the Southern Iowa Trolley.

Meanwhile, two of the vehicles in the fleet are showing their age.

"They're 14 and13 years old. They're well past their useful life," said Lester.

While that's not unusual for that type of commercial vehicle, getting replacements hasn't been easy. The agency waited nearly nine months for the two that recently arrived.

"The biggest issue from the manufacturers, of course, were parts because plants shutting down," Lester said.

Now, things are looking up.

Those new buses will be in service soon. Plus, ridership is climbing.

Ridership is an important figure when Lester makes her pitch to counties she serves for next year's funding.

"Clark County's jumped 3000 some rides, and Union's increased around 4000. I think a lot of it's because of the schools back in session, a lot more parents want transportation for your kids. Our senior riders are back to riding," she told the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

That's good news for riders like Dr. Bolinger and Redding.

"It's transportation for everybody. And I wish more people knew that," said Dr. Bolinger.

"The trolley is one of the greatest things in this town," said Redding.