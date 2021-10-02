Police: Middle schooler brought 'look-alike' firearm to Johnston school

The BB gun brought to Summit Middle School Tuesday closely resembles a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are encouraging parents to teach their children about personal safety after a school resource officer confiscated a "look-alike" firearm from a student at Summit Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

The firearm turned out to be a BB gun that closely resembles a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

Staff members at the school informed the school resource officer of a report of a student with a weapon on school property around 2:45 p.m., according to the Johnston Police Department.

The officer and other school administrators removed the student from the general population into an isolated area to confiscate the weapon, which was recovered and secured by police officials.

Everyone involved in the situation are safe, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

The image below shows the BB gun recovered and an actual Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

Police hope parents will use this incident as an opportunity to talk to kids about personal safety and the need to immediately report observed concerns to a trusted adult.

“The Johnston Police Department has a long-standing, successful partnership with the Johnston Community School District working together to facilitate the safety and well-being of the students and staff in our district," said Johnston Police Chief Dennis McDaniel.

"We are proud of the collaborative relationship, and today is a great example of what a School Resource Officer can offer to a community. The police department and the school district will continue to work together to fully understand the circumstances involved in this incident and seek to provide the necessary services to the young persons involved.”