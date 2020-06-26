TSA officers spot loaded handgun at Des Moines International Airport checkpoint

The handgun belonged to a Waukee man, leaders said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Transportation Security Administration officers spotted a loaded handgun in a carry-on Thursday at a security checkpoint at the Des Moines International Airport.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in its chamber, according to TSA.

After the officer saw the gun, Des Moines police were contacted. They took away the firearm from the traveler, who is from Waukee.

TSA said 12 guns were caught at Des Moines International Airport in both 2018 and 2019.