'Last, best, and final offer' | UAW and John Deere reach 3rd tentative agreement

UAW says the new tentative agreement includes "modest modifications" to the last offer turned down in a 55%-to-45% vote.

On the 30th full day of the strike, the UAW and John Deere have reached a third tentative agreement.

UAW released a statement on Friday, November 12, saying this new agreement includes "modest modifications" to the second offer which was previously turned down in a 55%-to-45% vote on November 2.

"John Deere and Company has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification," read the statement. "As a result, the UAW will present the Company's offer for ratification and, as has been the case throughout the bargaining process, will support the outcome as determined by our members."