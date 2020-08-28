Unemployed Iowans say they haven't received unemployment benefits

Unemployment continues to be an issue in Iowa due to coronavrus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans filing for unemployment continues to go up.

Over $23 million in unemployment benefits went out to Iowans last week.

However, some are frustrated that they haven't received their benefits after filing.

“At the beginning of April is when I originally filed," said Nathan Flores. "I’ve been filing every week like I’m supposed to and just keep getting told to wait, wait, wait. I have not received a dime."

Local 5's Lakyn McGee called the unemployment help line. They told her the people answering the phones are only temps and that employees can only back log claims or make changes. They couldn't say when an employee would be able to look at certain issues raised.

“We have to pay rent, we have light bills, all these other bills like childcare and all this other necessity stuff that we need," said Meko, another frustrated Iowan. "Something has to be done.”

Flores said if it wasn't for his family he'd be homeless.