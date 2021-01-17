Brides and grooms look to move forward in 2021

Weddings hit a small hitch in 2020. Couples are hoping that's not the case in 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 2020 took a lot out of everyone. Whether it was wanting to have a family gathering, a wedding, or simply getting a bite to eat at your favorite restaurant; it was cancelled.

Brides and grooms across the nation had to make the difficult decision to either postpone their wedding or cancel altogether. In 2021, the wedding industry is hoping this can take a turn for the better for everyone's sanity.

Perry Bridal in Urbandale has all of their customers wear masks and during COVID-19 has made their policy to be by appointment only.

"We encouraged walk-ins as well. Now we are basically appointment only on Saturdays," says Kerri Heinz, owner of Perry Bridal.

In addition to the stress of planning for a wedding, Heinz said that they also have to plan for more than just what colors or flowers the bride will have on the big day.

"All of them have to make arrangements to have masks available if people don't have them already and spacing tables and things like that," said Heinz.

Skeffington's on the southside of Des Moines is also taking precautions in their store to keep all of their customers healthy.