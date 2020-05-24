Troopers: Alcohol 'believed to be factor' in fatal Madison County crash

The crash report says 18-year-old Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett was killed while trying to elude law enforcement early Sunday morning.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Officials say alcohol is "believed to be factor" in a crash that left a teenage driver dead and another man injured.

Iowa State Patrol identified the driver as 18-year-old Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett of Winterset and the passenger as 21-year-old Quentin Lane Siefkas.

According to the crash report, Pickett was "eluding a fully marked" Madison County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle at a high rate of speed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pickett's 1997 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was heading northbound on the 1800 block of Wind Wood Trail near Prole, Iowa. The report said he lost control on the curve to the left of the gravel road and entered the ditch on the right.

The truck crashed into trees and wired fencing. Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene. Siefkas was trapped in the truck but was freed by "mechanical means" according to the report.